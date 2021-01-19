Donna Tindall
CORPUS CHRISTI — Donna Tindall; fabulous, caring, loving, beautiful, Godly, gracious, amazing, a true friend, multi-talented, sweet, generous and kind are words to describe the incredible woman we were blessed to know. In her final days, grace and grit were her trademark.
Donna Tindall, 73, passed away January 16, 2021. She was born on July 12, 1947 to Billie Marie Guestinger and John F. Svoboda in Yoakum, TX. She was raised in Victoria, TX where she graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1965 and attended Victoria College.
Donna married her husband, Gary Tindall, of 54 years, on January 20, 1967. She was employed at Frost Bank as an Administrative Officer before becoming self-employed and opened Personally Yours Florist. Donna was co-founder of the St. Pius X Women’s Circle, a member of the Bishop’s Guild, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, St. Pius X Bell Choir, and countless other community and civic organizations.
Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, faith, and friends, and her beautiful smile. In addition to her very strong Catholic faith, Donna loved to spend time with her five grandchildren, going to the ranch in Yoakum and visiting her cousins. Her true talent lied in arranging the most beautiful flowers; whether it be for a wedding or her church, you would always be able to identify her unique design. Undoubtedly, she is arranging flowers up in Heaven.
Donna is preceded in death by her mother; Billie Marie Guestinger Green, and father, John Svoboda.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Gary Tindall; daughter, Shayd (Grady) Speed, and son Bradly (Sarah) Tindall. Grandchildren; Daniel Tindall, Michael Speed, Kathryn Speed, Jonathan Tindall, and Caroline Speed, her brother John W. (Vickie) Svoboda, and her step father, Melvin Green.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Blessed Sacrament Chapel at 4105 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78411. The Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration held a very special place in Donna’s heart.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (14)
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (11)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (5)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Rep. Cloud issues statement on impeachment (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.