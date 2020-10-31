Donna Ussery
Donna Ussery
VICTORIA — Donna Mae Ussery, 71, a long-time resident of Victoria passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020. She was born May 2, 1949 in Madill, OK.
Donna was employed with VISD as a school bus driver in the 80’s and 90’s. Donna loved all her kids, ‘The Munchkins’ as they were lovingly referred to. Later she joined her husband as a commercial team truck driver, from which they both retired. They then took part-time work to drive the UHV shuttle bus.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori L. Snider (Daniel) of Victoria; Grand-daughter, Kayla D. Snider of Nursery; brothers, Leonard Saddler (Judy) of Victoria, Ron Saddler of Corpus Christi and Harold Saddler of Victoria.
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Roy W. Ussery Sr; son, Roy W. Ussery jr.; parents, Walter J Saddler and Olive J. Saddler.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Mickey Ewing officiating.

