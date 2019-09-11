DONNA KAY WINKLER VICTORIA - Donna Kay Winkler, 70, of Victoria passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born January 26, 1949 in Alex, Oklahoma to the late Alvin and Emma Jean Zielonka. She married Carlton Winkler on July 21, 1984 in Westhoff. Donna was a nurse and care provider for many people as well as caring for her husband Carlton. She enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, spending time with family, talking on the phone and taking pictures and videos. Donna loved her holidays, especially Halloween; but the one thing she enjoyed the most was sharing the word of God with family. She is survived by daughter, Rachel Key; step-daughter, Carlette Winkler and Belinda Olliff; sons, Chris and Brandon Stehling; sister, Mary White; brother, Johnny Timmons; grandchildren, Brandon Stehling, Garrett Stehling, Caleb Stehling, Cody Stehling, Kayla Stehling, Aynslee Stehling, Jeraan Arguellez, Ethan Arguellez and Emma Lee Arguellez and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carlton and her brother Herbert Zielonka. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 10:00 am, at Freund Funeral Home with Rev. William Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brandon Stehling, Garrett Stehling, Caleb Stehling, Cody Stehling, Jeraan Arguellez and Ethan Arguellez. Honorary pallbearers include Kayla Stehling, Emma Lee Arguellez and Aynslee Stehling. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
