Donnie Keith Wall
WICHITA, KANSAS — Donnie Keith Wall passed away on July 25, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born January 1, 1943 in Wichita, KS to Emma Lloyd (Smith) and Milton Woodrow (Woody) Wall.
He was a 1961 graduate of Bloomington High School and was a member of the Class 1A State Track Champions. He was employed for many years by DuPont in the lab division. He also owned and operated the Victoria Health Club and the World of Fitness in Victoria, as well as Southern Gym Equipment Manufacturing.
Donnie loved to travel and he loved the beach, retiring to Panama City Beach, Florida, where he had a view of the beach and water everyday from his condo balcony.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryle, son Ty and daughter-in-law Tammy, grandsons Eric (Jandi) and Dylan, step-grandsons Darrin and Justin (Katlyn), great grandchildren Miles and Parker and step great grandchildren Donan, Bailee, Karson and Tatum. Also, his brothers, Milton (Butch) Wall, (Marian), Rusty (Cynthia) and Sandy (Theresa), several nieces and nephews and Bo and Jackson, his faithful Shih Tzus.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.

