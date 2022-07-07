Donnie Leon Hart Jr.
SWEET HOME — Donnie Leon Hart, Jr., age 41, passed away July 2, 2022 while doing what he loved the most enjoying spending time with his family. He was born August 24, 1980 in Yoakum to Cheri Shimek Hart and Donnie Leon Hart, Sr.
He graduated from Yoakum High School and earned a bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston. He also served in the US Army.
He was a true Christian and a born leader. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. One time he saw an older man carrying a gas can, he picked up the old man paid for his gas and took him back to his vehicle. This is how Donnie was. When his baby brother sustained a life threatening injury, he stayed in the ICU with his mother.
He met the challenges of life head-on never flinching. He began working at 15 years old in the rice field in East Texas. After graduating from college he began his career in the oilfield. He worked his way up from floorhand to drilling fluids engineer. He attended Halliburton’s Fluids Engineering School and graduated with honors. At the time of his death, he was working with his father something they both enjoyed.
He is survived by: wife of seven years, Kara Sundin Hart; a daughter, Emme Hart; two sons, Donnie Leon Hart III (Trae) and Kolton Hart; his parents; Cheri Shimek Hart and Donnie Leon Hart, Sr.; two brothers, Christopher Hart (Jordan) and Jordan Hart all of Sweet Home.
Preceded in death by his beloved Grandma Rohan and his Uncle George who nicknamed him “Junebug”.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Johnny Turk, Ray Peagler, Dennis Wick, Jr., Christopher Hart, Keith Shimek, Ayden Hart, Willie McKelvey and Robert Shimek.
Memorial contributions may be given to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
