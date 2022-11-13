Dora Camacho
DeLaRosa
PORT LAVACA — Dora Camacho DeLaRosa, age 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born April 14, 1947 in Port Lavaca to the late Natividad and Janie Rodriguez Camacho. Dora was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Vicente DeLaRosa, Jr.(Cheryl) and Rene DeLaRosa, Sr., of Port Lavaca; sisters, Mary Bargas and Diana Camacho both of Port Lavaca; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 54 years, Vicente DeLaRosa, Sr.; sister, Genevieve Hernandez; brothers, Jesus “Chuy” Camacho, and Natividad Camacho, Jr.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5PM - 8PM with a Rosary at 7PM, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 500 Martin Luther King Drive, Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers are Rene DeLaRosa, Jr., Richard DeLaRosa, Eloy DeLaRosa, Zachary DeLaRosa, Rob Ybarra and Gregory Morales.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
