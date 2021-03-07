Dora Garcia
PORT LAVACA — Dora Elia Ornelas Garcia, beloved wife, mother, and sister at the age of 61 earned her wings and was called to heaven on March 3, 2021 by the Holy Spirit of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dora was married to Ruben Garcia Jr. and was the daughter of the late Delfino and Lucia Ornelas. She is survived by her loving husband Ruben Garcia Jr., two sons, Ruben Garcia III and Robert Del García; siblings include, Juan Manuel Ornelas, Dr. Gloria Amelda González, José Luis Ornelas, Norma Lucia Rodríguez, Israel Ornelas, Delfino Ornelas, and Cesar Ornelas. Other family members include siblings’ spouses, nieces, and nephews. The community has lost a great woman who loved serving others through various organizations including The Lucia Ornelas Foundation addressing the need of others. Dora retired from the Calhoun County Court House where she worked as Chief Elections Administrator Officer and at the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and a Calhoun High School graduate. She had a love for family and friends and her giving nature was admired by many. She always showed courage, stamina, and perseverance. Pallbearers include, Jessie Rodriguez III, Cesar Ornelas Jr., Delfino Ornelas III, Javier Ornelas, Isaac Ornelas, Cristian Ornelas, and honorary pallbearer Joey Ornelas. Family viewing will begin March 8, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m., public viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home at Victoria, Tx. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday March 9, 2021, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Tx, officiated by Father Tommy. Burial following Mass at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
