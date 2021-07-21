Dora Garza Villarreal
PORT LAVACA — Dora Garza Villarreal, 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born in La Mesa, Texas to the late Alfonso and Rafaela Martinez Garza on August 7, 1934. Dora was a member of Iglesia De Cristo, and was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Dora was a homemaker who loved quilting, embroidery and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, Dora is preceded in death by her husband; Servando Villarreal, son; Sixto Villarreal, and brothers, Alex Garza, Porfirio Garza, and Gonzalo Garza.
Dora is survived by her daughters; Linda (Rolando) Reyes, Noemi (Javier) Cruz, and Rachel (Bryan) Holsey, sons; Ernest (Vera) Villarreal, and Homar (Mary Ellen) Villarreal, sisters; Estella Leal, and Gloria Olivarez, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 5-7 pm, immediately followed by a Prayer Service at 7 pm, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Villarreal Family Cemetery, 850 FM 755 Rachal, Texas 78353.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Caleb Villarreal, Jacob Villarreal, Homar Ray Villarreal, Josh Reyes, Zachary Cruz, and Andrew Holsey. Honorary pallbearers are Omar Longoria, Hector Longoria, and David Longoria.
A special thanks to Debbie Gonzalez and Gloria Saldivar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Iglesia De Cristo, 515 W. George Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial@yahoo.com.
