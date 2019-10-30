Hauglum, Dora

DORA HAUGLUM LEAGUE CITY - Dora Susan Hauglum was born May 19, 1925, and grew up in the Salem TX area. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home with funeral service at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers for the funeral are Dale Hauglum, Tony Hauglum, Don Hurley, James Hurley, Anthony Hauglum, and Samuel Hauglum. She worked at the post office, Victoria Natl Bank, and owned and operated Hauglum's Beauty Salon for 17 years. She was married to Hilmer Hauglum for 43 years. She is survived by 2 sons, Dale and Tony Hauglum, 2 daughters, Susan Hurley and Sherryl Hauglum, one daughter-in-law, Debbie Hauglum, and one son-in-law, Don Hurley. She also has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a VFW member, an altar Society Member, and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.