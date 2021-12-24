DorAliza Sanchez
PORT LAVACA — Doraliza Sanchez 82, of Port Lavaca, left this earth, Friday, December 17th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation Sunday, December 26th from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Monday, December 27th at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen, officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Armando Sanchez, Jr. , Joe Sanchez, Jr. , Dylan Sanchez, Gregorio Muniz, Arturo Martinez, and Richard Sanchez.
Doraliza was born October 3, 1939 in Pharr, Texas to the late Macario and Santos Barrera Lara. Doraliza was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be deeply missed. She married her husband, Isabel Sanchez, Sr. on February 16, 1958. Doraliza was always ready to go, no matter where or when, she was ready. She enjoyed going shopping with her daughter and to visit her in-law’s. Spending time caring for her roses or watching her Novela’s also brought her joy. Anytime she got to spend time with her family was definitely a great time for Doraliza. Doraliza was preceded in death by her parents, Macario and Santos Lara; her husband of 45 years, Isabel Sanchez, Sr.; children, Leticia Sanchez and Isabel Sanchez, Jr.; sisters, Catarina Sanchez, Dominga Ambriz, and Magdalena Cantu; brothers, Manuel Lara, Domingo Lara, and Natividad Morales; and her granddaughter, Chelsie Dora Sanchez.
Doraliza is survived by her children, Armando Sanchez, Sr., Yolanda Muniz and her husband, Gregorio, Baldemar Sanchez, Joe Sanchez, Sr., and Arlando Sanchez; sisters, Elisa Saenz and Juanita Zamudio; brother, Augustine Lara; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel Port Lavaca.
