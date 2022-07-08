Dorian P. Miller

To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Tiffney Caesar, 3 daughters, Dormisha Miller, Tiona Wyatt, and Amya Miller; 2 sons, Drakkar Miller and Delton Barnes; Bonus daughters and son, Destini Callis, Tiara Callis, and Denzil Rucker; 2 sisters Shanna Barnes and Maekeesha Nixon; 3 brothers, Aaron Nixon, Morris Hopes, and Derrick Boston; 5 grandchildren; goddaughter, Nakita Jones; godson, Dorian Norman; special aunts, Gloria Poke, Rosemary Barefield, Willie National; Bonus Mom, Shirley Barnes, and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 2-8PM Friday, July 8, 2022 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sayles Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
