Dorian P. Miller
EDNA — Dorian Miller, 52, passed away on July 3, 2022. He was born July 4, 1969 to the late Herman Miller Jr. and Doris Marie Robinson Miller in Ganado, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Anthony Miller. Dorian’s sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Tiffney Caesar, 3 daughters, Dormisha Miller, Tiona Wyatt, and Amya Miller; 2 sons, Drakkar Miller and Delton Barnes; Bonus daughters and son, Destini Callis, Tiara Callis, and Denzil Rucker; 2 sisters Shanna Barnes and Maekeesha Nixon; 3 brothers, Aaron Nixon, Morris Hopes, and Derrick Boston; 5 grandchildren; goddaughter, Nakita Jones; godson, Dorian Norman; special aunts, Gloria Poke, Rosemary Barefield, Willie National; Bonus Mom, Shirley Barnes, and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 2-8PM Friday, July 8, 2022 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sayles Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.

