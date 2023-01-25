Doris Ann Raley
VICTORIA — Doris Ann Raley, age 81, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Doris was born in Westhoff, TX. She was a secretary for many years with many realtors in Victoria, Doris was also a member of First English Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Raley; her son Richard Raley; grandson Matthew James Raley.
Doris was preceded in death by her mother, Wallie Luersen Veit.
A visitation for Doris will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 2:30 PM at Ganado City Cemetery in Ganado, TX.
Memorials donations may be made to CMC Foundation (Designate Cancer Center), 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria, TX 77901 or Victoria Trap, Neuter, Return P.O Box 3661, Victoria, TX 77903.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Raley family.
