Doris Ann Ratliff
CUMMING, GA — Doris Ann (Marek) Ratliff went to be home with the Lord on October 15, 2022. Doris was born on May 9, 1941 to George and Albina (Kalisek) Marek in Moulton, TX. Doris loved her family and was generous to all. She got great pleasure from cooking for those she loved and is especially remembered for always having ice cream on hand for the little ones. Doris is preceded in death by her son Harold Gene Ratliff, daughter Cheryl Lynn (Ratliff) Buckler, husband Othow (Chuck) Ratliff, parents, George and Albina Marek, brother William (Willie) Marek, and sister Barbara Marek.
Doris graduated from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, TX and married the love of her life, Othow (Chuck) Ratliff in 1959. She enjoyed working for H.E.B. for many years and had countless friends.
She is survived by son, Rodney Ratliff (Barbara), daughter-in-law, Karen Ratliff, brothers Edward Marek (Mary Ann) and Patrick Marek, sister Betty Hunt (Edward), and grandchildren, Jennifer Buckler, Stephen Ratliff, Matthew Ratliff, Sydnea Ratliff, Sarah Ruth, Nicholas Ruth, and Christopher Ruth, great-grandchildren, Gunner McDaniel, Summer McDaniel, and Aiden Ruth, along with many other loving relatives and friends.
There is no memorial service planned at this time.
