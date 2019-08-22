DORIS FRANCES BUSBEE HOUSTON - Doris Busbee, 92, formerly of Victoria passed away August 12, 2019. Visitation is 6-8pm followed by a rosary Friday, August 23, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services are 10 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
