DORIS FRANCES BUSBEE HOUSTON - Doris Frances Busbee, 92, of Houston, formerly of Victoria passed away August 12, 2019. She was born October 15, 1926 in London, England, to the late James and Mary Ann Julia Dawson Sykes, the youngest of their 15 children. As a young girl, Doris went to work at a cigarette factory at the age of 14 and later joined the Women's Junior Air Corp at 16. She survived the bombing of London including the "Blitz" of 1940-41 and the continued bombing and V2 rocket attacks though 1945. She met an American Ray Busbee who was in the Army Air Corps and they were married in 1945. After the war Ray was sent to Alaska and then to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Doris came to Colorado Springs with their 6-month-old son, Richard and they lived there until his discharge in 1947. They then moved to Snyder, Texas in 1947 to be close to Ray's family. While in Snyder their family grew with the addition of Michael, Patrick and Mark. In 1961 they moved to Victoria to start anew. 1968 saw Doris become a Naturalized American Citizen and earn her GED certificate. In the early 1970's Doris decided that she wanted to pursue nursing as a career and traveled daily to Cuero Hospital for LVN training. After graduation in 1974, she worked at DeTar and Citizens Memorial Hospitals in Victoria. After Ray passed away in 1991, she stayed in Victoria until 2006 when she moved to Houston to be close to her sons. She was a member of the Catholic Church in both Snyder and Victoria. She loved her children and her dogs, "Beau" and "Opal", and cat, "K.C.", who gave her much happiness and company. She loved to follow the Royal Family, Princess Diana and the Beatles. Survivors include her sons, Richard Thomas Busbee (wife Gloria), Michael Ray Busbee (Wife Mary), John Patrick Busbee and Mark Edward Busbee (Wife Christina), 8 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Thomas Busbee, in 1991, and her siblings. Visitation will be from 6-8pm followed by a rosary Friday, August 23, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Busbee, Erik Busbee, Stephen Cole, Vinny Mansueto, Jon Patrick Busbee and David Martyn. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Adopt-A Pet. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria man struggles to find help after he was robbed at gunpoint (2)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
- College kids return $725 found in Bible to owner (1)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Beth Brink: Hydration is a must in South Texas (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.