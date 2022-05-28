Doris Carolyn Moore
CUERO — Doris Carolyn Hoffman Moore, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 26, 2022. She was born September 13, 1940 in Edna to Jess Hoffman and Inez B. Jacobs Hoffman. At the age of 13, Doris started playing the piano, Hamond Organ and Pipe Organ for church. She graduated from Edna High School and then attended Durum Business College. She married Joseph Ward Moore on November 30, 1968. Doris worked at DeWitt County Electric Co-Op for ten years and upon her marriage, they moved to Taft and worked for San Patricio Electric Co-Op in Sinton for the next sixteen and a half years. Music was always a major part of Doris’s life, and since her talent was a gift from God, she dedicated her music to the Lord. One of the special things in Doris’s life was teaching the Dorcas Sunday School Class at Calvary Baptist Church where she was a member. She was a very positive lady and had the love of Christ shine through her every day; even after being diagnosed with Cancer. Doris enjoyed flowers, gardening and family get-togethers. She was well known for her beautiful embroidery work that she shared with so many. She was known for her smile, laughter and faithfulness to the Lord even to the end of her life. Her favorite bible verse was Deuteronomy 31:8. “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” She is survived by her husband, Joe Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Inez Hoffman; brothers, Clarence Hoffman, Arbuth Hoffman, and Edward Hoffman. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 9 AM at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 10 AM with Brother Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Alexander Cemetery. Pallbearers include Randall Jacobs, Reagan Jacobs, Mathis Sternadel, Damon Crabtree, Timmy Jacobs and Louis Hoffman. Memorial Contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
