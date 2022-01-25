Doris Darby
VICTORIA — Doris Marie Darby, 93, of Victoria and formerly of Houston passed away January 15, 2022. She was born September 8, 1928 in Kerrville to Cliford E. Shirley and Ida Morgan Shirley. Doris was a loving wife to Joe E. Darby (deceased in 2006) for 60 years. She was a devoted Christian and member of Northwest Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Upon her retirement from Sears she began sharing her love as a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital. She spent many of her thousands of hours of service as Chaplain to the patients. Doris was also a member of the Eastern Star Bethlehem Chapter and Garden Villas Garden Club. She loved and was passionate about her family with a special love for all of her grand and great grandchildren. Doris is survived by son, Samuel Edward Darby (Evelyn); daughters, Cheryl Darby McCollough, (John) and Mary Edelviss Morgan (Mike); grandchildren, Steve Moore (Samantha), Kevin McCollough, Mark McCollough (Morgan), Maggie McCollough Matocha (Scott); great grandchildren, Ash Michelle, Corgan Moore, Cassidy Moore, Madison Moore, Lauren McCollough, Miles McCollough, Avery McCollough, Mabel McCollough, Mildred McCollough, Maisie Matocha and Jack Matocha. She was pre-deceased by her husband, three brothers; Elmer Wilson, Jesse Sager, Charles Sager and one sister; Mary Bush Maxwell. Her family would like to specially thank the staff at Silver Serenity Assisted Living Victoria and Hospice of South Texas for the loving care she received. Her life was celebrated with a service at Veterans Cemetery on January 19th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas (361-572-4300) or Northwest Baptist Church (713-686-5885). Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas; 281-272-9900.
