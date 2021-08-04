Doris Dolezal Barnes
HALLETTSVILLE — At the age of 90 years and 9 months, Doris Dolezal Barnes of Hallettsville, Texas peacefully passed away in her home on Monday, August 2, 2021. She was born on October 20,1930 to Charles & Corrine Anderson Dolezal. She is survived by four children, Cheryl Wright, DeDe Welder (John), Leon “Bubba” Barnes (Sheryl), and Claude Barnes (Monica); two siblings, Frances Ringo (Alvin) and Glen Dolezal; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Barnes (Susan), Rachel Muza (Robert), Danielle Wright, Amber Zidek (Blake), Pamela Barnes, Ashley Aimone (John), Robin Threadgill (Brady), Jared Barnes (Lauren), Justin Barnes (Lindsey), John Welder VI, Eliza Welder, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Doris was a life-long, dedicated resident of Hallettsville. At the age of 14, wanting to attend Hallettsville ISD, she moved to town to live with Mrs. Lacy, a member of her Methodist Church, and began working for Beal’s Drug Store. After graduating from Hallettsville High School, she was employed as a switch-board operator for Southwestern Bell where she met her lifelong spouse, Leon M. Barnes. They were married on April 2, 1950 in the old Methodist Church. They began their married life raising cattle and living on the property commonly referred to as Barnes’ Lake. For many years, Leon & Doris specialized in raising Beefmaster cattle.
To the public, Doris will be remembered for her giving nature and outstanding cooking. For 17 years, she owned and operated the Bel-Air restaurant. Her customers and employees were treated like family. It was not only the best food in town for locals, but for travelers as well. The long wait was always worth it. After selling the restaurant in 1984, she continued to cook for the community; cooking and bringing food to family, friends, coaches, players, school personnel, elderly, and sick. The community looked forward to the annual Methodist Church Coffee, where extra vehicles were needed to haul Doris’ pies, eclairs, cakes and sandwiches.
Doris was an avid sports woman. Nothing kept her from her beloved Brahma and Astro games. In fact, it could be argued that no one has watched more Hallettsville Brahma football games than her. She was also an excellent golfer, winning many tournaments, serving on the board, and had the honor of being the last surviving original member of the Hallettsville Golf Association. She also loved playing bridge with her friends and blackjack at the casinos.
To her family, Doris was their “Ma-T”. She loved and lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would light up the room with her beautiful smile and entertaining stories. In a moment’s notice, she would call and say, “I made a few things for you” which actually consisted of a week’s worth of food. She never missed a game, event, or school activity of her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Barnes; parents, Charles & Corrine Dolezal; and brothers, Alton, Victor, & Milton Dolezal.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that have taken such wonderful care of Doris.
Pallbearers: Ryan Barnes, Jared Barnes, Justin Barnes, John Welder VI, Robert Muza, and Harold Dolezal
Visitation for Doris will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville, TX. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church (mask required) on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 AM immediately followed by burial at Hallettsville City Cemetery. A reception will follow at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In honoring Doris, memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church, HISD Athletics, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
