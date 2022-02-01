Doris E. Machicek
POINT COMFORT — Doris E. Machicek, 87, of Point Comfort passed away January 27, 2022. She was born May 28, 1934 in Moulton, Texas to Frank and Bertha Kneifel Blaschke. Doris was a baker at Alcoa and a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and had such a beautiful garden. She would always think of others, and put their needs before her own. She was also a member of Saint Ann’s Altar Society in Point Comfort.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Griffith (Gary); son, Michael Machicek; 4 grandchildren, Randy Machicek, Michelle Machicek, Kendra Fisher, and Rene Griffith; and 1 great-grandchild, Varya Hrivnyak.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Machicek; son, John Wayne Machicek; and parents.
A rosary will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner’s Children Hospital, Galveston.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

