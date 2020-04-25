DORIS PARKAN ELSIK VICTORIA - Doris Parkan Elsik was picked up by the angels on April 22, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born February 1, 1932 to Frank C. and Rose Adamek Parkan in Taylor, Texas. After moving to Victoria with her parents in 1934, she attended Victoria schools graduating in 1950 from Patti Welder High School. Classes at Victoria College added to her education. On June 17, 1950, she married Daniel J. Elsik, a union that lasted 62 years before his death in 2013. For over 40 years she was employed and enjoyed working as a bookkeeper including 10 years with Gulf Coast Paper Co. and lastly 21 years with Air Techs Air Conditioning. She was always interested in Genealogy and worked on tracing her Parkan family, making a trip to Czechoslovakia. Being active in the Victoria County Genealogy Society where she served one term as President. She was also past president of the Bon Ami Extension Service Club. Through the years with her five children in the 4-H program, she spent 18 years as a 4-H leader. Her charity work in the Ruth Class & Sonshine Sisters of Northside Baptist Church rewarded her with the pleasure to do for others and was always on call. She enjoyed her role as wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend but her greatest joy was being called Granny by her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Ivy Jeane and husband Kenny of Leesville, LA, Robin Esse and husband Dr. Lyn Esse of Whitsett, TX, Tammy Sullivan and husband Dr. Randall Sullivan of Seguin, TX; and sons, Rickey Elsik and wife Sandra of Anchorage, AK, and Randy Elsik and wife Kristina of Victoria, TX; and sister, Renett Holcomb of Victoria, TX. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Chad Jeane, Justin Jeane, Jessy Addison, Hannah Rasberry, Hailey Sullivan,Kristen Smith, Addison Elsik, William Elsik, Trinity Elsik, Zac Elsik, Austin Elsik, Scarlett Elsik, Michelle McInturf and Chase Elsik; and of her great grandchildren Katherine Jeane, Anna Beth Jeane, Fisher Jeane, Brooke Jeane, Lily Addison, Ayden Addison, Evie Rasberry, Biloxi Rasberry, Liam Smith, Noah Smith, Ivan Smith, Ella Elsik, Carter Elsik, Gavin McInturf and Thea McInturf. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel Elsik, and brother Larry Parkan. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service for family only. A celebration of her life will be scheduled later this year. The family would like to thank Mother's wonderful caregivers, Elia Chapa and Ercilia Joslin, and Hospice of South Texas staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Northside Baptist Church, Hospice of South Texas or charity of choice. Share words of comfort with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
