Doris G. Ryon
Doris G. Ryon
VICTORIA — Doris G. Ryon, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. Main Street in Victoria.
Doris was born October 1, 1928 in Whitewright, TX to the late Ralph and Viola McKinney. While raising her 4 children, she also volunteered her time to many organizations, such as Hospice and the Salvation Army. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church before she moved to Boling. She joined the Coastal Plains Cowboy Church and was a part of their women’s group. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed making crafts and teaching craft classes. She could take anything and turn it into an angel. She was known to cook by taste and not by a recipe. She also made the best sweet tea. People would always ask her how she made it and she would reply “It’s how you stir it”.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bommer (Bill); sons, Garry Ryon (Cheryl), Mark Ryon and Steven Ryon (Sandra); sisters, Mary Word (Harold) and Nancy Gentry; brothers, Doyle McKinney, Jim McKinney (Sue), Lowell McKinney (Shirley), Noel McKinney (Linda), Sammy McKinney and Kenneth McKinney (Sandy); 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Viola McKinney; her husband, Loren Paul Ryon; sister, Betty Taylor; daughter-in-law, Gail Ryon; and her grandchildren, Ryon Bommer and Jeffrey Ryon.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.