DORIS NELL GOEBEL CUERO - Doris Nell Wolf Goebel passed away on June 15, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. She was born June 17, 1928, in Cuero, Texas, to the late Werner and Lorene Semmler Wolf. Doris graduated from Cuero High School and taught school at Green DeWitt. She married Alton Goebel on May 9, 1948, in Arneckeville and lived in Cuero and Green Dewitt where they went into partnership with her father in a dairy. She was baptized, confirmed and an active member of Zion Lutheran Church of Arneckeville. She was a member of the Cuero Pilot Club, Extension Homemakers, and various quilting and domino clubs. The Monday Night Sewing Group was one of her favorite groups of people. She received an award as Outstanding Homemaker from the DeWitt Co. Soil & Water Conservation District and was known as an outstanding cook and baker. Doris is survived by her children; Clifford Goebel (Ella) of Arneckeville and Faye White (Dell) of Cuero. She is also survived by grandchildren, Alondra White (Darcy Albee) of Austin, Casey Dean Angerstein Goebel (Chris Ortiz) of Seattle, WA, Sarah Beth Walker (Michael) of Arlington TN, Caleb White, and Brittany Damian (Krys) all of Cuero; and four great-grandchildren. She was lovingly cared for in her later years by the many special caregivers at Clare Bridge Residence. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandchild, Trey White; and sister, Rita Fitzgerald. Her body will lie in state at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Arneckeville at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with Pastor Paul Kirchner officiating. Burial is under the direction of Freund Funeral Home of Cuero. Honorary pallbearers include Caleb White, Michael Walker, Krys Damian, Casey Goebel, Bryan Friedrichs, and Johnny Goebel. Memorial Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
