Doris Mae “TINY” Davis
VICTORIA — Doris Mae “Tiny” Knapp Davis, 97, of Victoria went to her eternal resting place on April 15, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1924 to the late Joshua F. Knapp and Edna Pearl Record in Derby, Kansas. She was the youngest of 12 children. She was known to many as “Tiny”.
On July 14, 1939 she married Forrest G. “Frosty” Davis in Winfield, Kansas. After their marriage, Forrest and Tiny lived in various towns in Kansas, Texas and Colorado.
Tiny loved music and was talented with the piano/organ, guitar and mandolin. She was a wanderer and loved living in different places in her life. Her love was the mountains, lakes and her little dog Corky.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Senney of Carrizo Springs, Texas; son, Johnnie Davis (Virginia) of Victoria, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Forrest Davis; son, Dick Davis; sisters, Bernice, Viness, Mable, Gurtie, Gladys, and Ivy; brothers, Austin, John Noah, Cecil, Joshua and Cleo Knapp; granddaughter, Susan Senney; great-granddaughter, Annalyse Lockhart and son-in-law, Bill Senney.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, immediately followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dannie Davis, Rickie Davis, Lacy Nichols, Jennifer Davis, Matthew Davis, Brylee Nichols, Rylan Nichols and Cash Davis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Sultenfuss, Dale Senney and Bradrick Nichols.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
