Doris Mae Moody
SAN ANTONIO — Doris Mae Moody was born on August 19, 1920, in San Antonio, TX and she passed away on June 22, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. She moved to Victoria as a young child and attended FW Gross School where she met the love of her life, Leroy Gaskin. She and Leroy were proud FW Gross Alumni and frequently returned for reunions over the years. Doris leaves a beloved family to celebrate her wonderful life: her daughter Betty (James), St. Louis MO, her son Leroy III (Jackie), Houston, TX, her son Leon (Caryl), San Antonio, TX), her son Bernard (Renette), San Antonio, TX, her nephew Kenneth Speeks (Katye), Carson CA, 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandson.

