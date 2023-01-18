Doris Marek Mills
PORT LAVACA — Doris Marek Mills, age 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home with her family by her side. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Louise, Tx., to the late Otto Marek, Sr. and Lillie Schneider Marek. She grew up in Greenlake, Tx., and lived there her whole life.
Doris graduated in 1954 from Port Lavaca High School. She was retired from Alcoa.
She is survived by her children, Leslie, Mandy, Sandy, and Tony; brother, Howard (Cathy); grandson, Justin (Kristen), who she also raised; stepson, John and wife Jennifer; and many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In her eyes, she was everyone’s, “Grandma”.
She enjoyed raising and showing rabbits and sold rabbits to the 4-H kids for many years. She also won a few Blue Ribbon’s for her homemade Wine. She enjoyed being in the Quilt Guild and playing Dominoes with her friends.
Mom was a caretaker to all. We all love you, and you will be dearly missed. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace, you surely deserve it. Your Son, Leslie Boyd.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Mills; parents, Otto Sr. and Lillie Marek; granddaughter, Blair Boyd; brothers, Otto, Jr., Johnny, and Robert.
Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 with Pastor Nancy Jaster officiating. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Gardens, 1517 Farm to Market Rd 1679, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Pallbearers are Justin Boyd, Shannon Marek, Ricky Brasuell, Dean Plummer, Jacob Boyd, and Kyle Marek. Honorary Pallbearers will be Blair Boyd (deceased), Kylee Canion, and Eileen Basket.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to, Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901, Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, and Quilt Guild of Port Lavaca, 2300 State Highway 35 North, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
