DORIS MILDRED MOONEY VICTORIA - Doris Mildred Mooney, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020. Doris was born April 27, 1934 in El Campo, TX to the late Annie Mae Blumrick and Fred Burger. Doris was a believer in our Heavenly Father and a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her "Momo". She enjoyed fishing and gardening. Doris married Gene Mooney in October of 1952 and was an Air Force wife for 20 years before settling down in Victoria. Doris and Gene opened up Snelling Personnel in the 1970's and she retired after 30 plus years of ownership. Doris is survived by her children, Darrell Mooney (Mary) of Victoria, Lee Ann Lantz (Randy) of Victoria, Lisa Underbrink (Gary) of Corpus Christi; sister, Mert Halling of Cape Caranchaua; grandchildren, Melissa Mooney, Britton Underbrink (Courtney), Melanie Morales (Caesar), Scott Underbrink (Karen); 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Mooney and brothers, Raymond and Eugene Burger. Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo, TX on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11 AM. The family ask to practice social distancing and wear a facial covering is possible to keep all of our loved ones safe. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or First United Methodist Church. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
