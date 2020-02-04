DORIS JEAN BROWN PERKINS VICTORIA - Doris Jean Brown Perkins entered into rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born August 20, 1936 in Wingate, TX to the late William Frank and Jimmie Ethel Gossett Brown. She married Derwood "Buddy" Perkins on June 10 1955. She and Buddy loved to go on tours with the Model A car club The Victoria A's. She would take pictures of their trips and compile it into the newsletter, the "The Steering Wheel". She also wrote the newsletter for the "Compassionate Friends", a newsletter dedicated to the loss of a child. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Derwood "Buddy" Perkins; her daughter Carol Stubbs; grandchildren Kristopher Stubbs, Nicole Moore (Josh), Heather Stubbs (Billy Lagal), Josh Stubbs (Lyndsy Jones); great grandchildren Jennah and Harlow Moore, Easton Stubbs and Etta Moore due in April; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her son Randy Perkins; brothers Weldon, Calvin, Clifford and Billy Brown; and sisters Frances David and Ruby Nesloney. Serving as pallbearers are Kristopher and Josh Stubbs, Josh Moore, Billy Lagal, Jeff Nesloney, Aaron Faulkner and Jimmy Herrington. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Chapel services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Jerry Tanner, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to give thanks to the caregivers at Senior Helpers, especially KaNesha Williams; Hospice of South Texas, and Dianne Harrison and Stacy at The Dover House. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of South Texas or to the Dover House. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
