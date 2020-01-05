DORIS POOLE HOUSTON - Doris Jeanette Poole, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020. Doris was born on January 28, 1935 in Fort Bend County to parents Nelda Louise and William A. Curtis. She was raised in West Columbia on the Kittie Nash Groce Ranch, the largest longhorn cattle ranch in Texas until 1953. In 1953 she graduated West Columbia High where she played basketball for 3 years and was an honorable mention member of the All-State basketball team and was a cheerleader for the Roughnecks. In 1952 she married Jimmy Poole Sr. in Oakland, California while Jimmy was serving in the US Navy. Doris and Jimmy moved to Bloomington, Texas in 1954 where they raised their family until Jimmy died in 1979 after 29 years of marriage. During that same time Doris was a kindergarten teacher, worked at Sears as an auditing clerk and ended her career working 15 years in the Communication Dept at Union Carbide. Doris remained in Bloomington until 2015, then moved to Houston to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Nelda and Bill Curtis and her sister Evelyn Bertram. Doris was survived by a brother Lawrence "Buck" Curtis. By her daughter and her husband, Debra and Jeff Spearman, her son and his wife, Jimmy and Jamie Poole. Her grandson and wife, Ryan and Beth Spearman, her granddaughter and husband, Lauren and Matt Thurston, and granddaughter Lynsey Maudlin. She has great-grandchildren, Ansley and Caleb Spearman, Sam and Violet Thurston, Aurora Mitchell and Jordis Magness. She also leaves behind some very special loved ones. The family of longtime companion Roland Austin who preceded her in death in 1999, his daughter Alicia Hemby. Along with grandchildren Amanda Howe, Kristen Howe-Burman, Aaron Breeden and Makenna Fox. Doris was a wonderfully kind, generous, joyful and loving person and a beautiful example of Christ's love to all she met. She was one in a million loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. We will always cherish the many many moments of laughter we've shared with her. She loved the Lord with all her heart and knew that Jesus was her Savior. Now rejoicing forever. We all know that she is in Heaven now talking to Jesus... who hasn't got a word in yet. ?? The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, January 6, 2020, at Niday Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia.
