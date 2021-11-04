Doris Walker
VICTORIA — Mrs. Doris Williams Walker,86, passed away Tuesday October 26,2021 in Victoria, Texas. She was born June 1,1935 to the late Alfred Williams and Josie Lee Mathis Williams. Doris attended F. W. Gross and she worked as a Health Care Provider for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vickie Barefield, Three deceased sisters and six deceased brothers.
She is survived by two daughters Linda Stephenson of Victoria, Texas and Cynthia Walker Byrd of Vine Grove, Kentucky, one son Robert Lee Walker of Victoria, Texas, one sister Gladys Williams of Victoria, Texas, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren, God son Alfonso Warren and a very special friend Bernice Adams.She also took great joy in rearing Tyra Barefield Moreno and Leo Dewayne William.
Walk in visitation Friday November 5, 2021 at Barefield Funeral Home from 11:00 am. until 6:00 pm. Funeral service 10:00 am. Saturday November 6,2021 at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 3101 Callis Street, officiating minister Rev. Joseph Williams, Eulogist Pastor Karl Gregory Combs.
Interment Mission Valley Cemetery.
Services Are Entrusted To Barefield Funeral Home
