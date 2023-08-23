Dorothy Agnes Rokyta
PORT LAVACA — Dorothy Agnes (Lesikar) Rokyta went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born February 1, 1939 in Victoria, TX. She grew up mostly in the Wood Hi community of Victoria County, TX. She was the 3rd oldest of 12 children born to George F. and Agnes (Matejicek) Lesikar.
Dorothy graduated from Patti Welder High School in May 1957. On June 8, 1957 she married Joseph Franklin Rokyta of Port Lavaca and began her life as a dedicated wife, homemaker, and mother of four children. They lived nearly all of their married life in the Six Mile community of Port Lavaca. She worked for the City of Port Lavaca as a clerk in the water department for several years.
Most of her life, Dorothy was homemaker, dedicated to loving and taking care of her family. She was very involved in serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by teaching Sunday School, leading the singing, teaching Vacation Bible School, and directing the annual church Christmas Program for many years. She served wherever she was needed.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for her husband Joe’s oil and gas contracting business for 50 years. She also designed the home they built in 1984. Dorothy loved music and it was the core of her life. Singing and playing her guitar brought her much enjoyment.
Her talents were not limited to music. She was a superb cook and baker as well as an exquisite quilter, embroiderer, seamstress, and crocheter. She loved creating things for her 8 grandchildren in their favorite colors, which she always remembered.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph F. Rokyta; their four children: Norman Rokyta (Pam), Kathy Dooley (Roger), Linda Hahn (Dale), Wanda Hahn (Walter); eight grandchildren: Amber Rokyta Hughes, Rodney Dooley, Trevor Dooley, Jennifer Hahn, Ashley Hahn, Wesley Hahn, Dorothy Hahn Caldwell (Brian), and Emily Hahn; and two great-granddaughters, Martha Pearl and Bethanie Opal Caldwell.
Dorothy also leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother Robert Lesikar (Dickie), and seven sisters: Mary Raska, Bessie Depine (David), Vickie Hajek (Edwin), Lillie Smolik, Delores Holt (Wade), Martha Branecky, and Joyce Lesikar, as well many cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents George and Agnes Lesikar, brothers Johnnie Lesikar, James Lesikar, infant brother Victor Lesikar, and one granddaughter, Annie Jane Hahn.
Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday August 26th at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, with Pastor Titus Terrobonne officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery. Serving as pall bearers will be her nephews: Dwaine Raska, Jerry Lesikar, Darrell Depine, Kenneth Smolik, Evan Lesikar, Curtis Branecky, and Ronnie Hajek. Serving as honorary pall bearer will be Margie Kucera.
The family wishes to express their many thanks to the nurses and staff at Bethany Senior Living and Hospice of South Texas.
