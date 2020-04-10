DOROTHY MAE ALEXANDER VICTORIA - Dorothy Mae Alexander, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial to follow at Nixon City Cemetery, Nixon, Tx. Dorothy was born September 5th, 1924 in Sugarland, Texas to the late James (Jim) and Dora West McMeans. She married Ira Alexander on April 5th, 1941 and had two children from this union. She enjoyed sewing, gardening flowers and vegetables and multiple times had the "Yard of the Month" in Nixon when she lived there. She helped to establish a food pantry in Nixon and managed it for many years. She was an active member of the Methodist church, she even was blessed with making communion bread. She attended a "Walk To Emmaus" retreat and was also very active in the Emmaus community . She was loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Ira R. Alexander; and her parents. Dorothy is survived by her children, Irajean Black (Jim) and Rudy Alexander (Nancie); her grandchildren, Scott Black (Carolyn), Michael Black (Debbie), Gary Black (Carla), Cheryl Atkinson (Jeff), Tracie Hastings (Joe) and Richard Dean Alexander (Patsy); numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.