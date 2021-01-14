Dorothy Ann Mechler
YOAKUM — Dorothy Ann Mechler, age 88, passed away at her home in Yoakum, TX, surrounded by her family on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born October 7, 1932 in San Antonio to Emil and Rosalie (Annie) Scherlen (nee Svoboda). She attended Catholic schools and graduated from Incarnate Word High School. Following her marriage to Albert Mechler, they moved for his job and lived in Bay City, TX; Hobbs, NM; Tyler, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Houston, TX; Findley, OH; Anchorage, AK; and returning to Houston before they retired to the Svoboda ancestral farm in Yoakum, TX.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, and enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings. She volunteered with many organizations; serving as president of the Altar Society, St Helena Catholic Church, Hobbs NM; president of the Petroleum Wives, Anchorage, AK; BlueBird troop leader, room mother, Republication Women’s Club, Ft. Bend Co., TX; and Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Albert Mechler; daughter, Diana Collins (Jimmy); son, Robert Mechler (Ann); and daughter, Suzanne Hewitt (Charlie); nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Emil Scherlen and Edgar Scherlen
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Yoakum, TX. Catholic services will begin with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Mechler, James Collins, Charlie Hewitt, Jimmy Collins, Robert Price, Richard Sommers, John Renken, and Matt Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael McFaddin, Reed Malin, and Ryan Smith.
All attendees are requested to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
