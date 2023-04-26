Dorothy Ann Robertson
Dorothy Ann Robertson
VICTORIA — Dorothy Ann Robertson (nee Ball) died April 20, 2023, aged 82. Graduate of Victoria High School, Tulane Nursing School, B.S. Victoria College, M.S. Texas A&M, Dorothy devoted five decades to the nursing profession as an R.N. and Nurse Practitioner. In contrast to her talents as a healer of the body, she was known to be mercurial of tenderness and wrath, unapologetic and a carrier of grudges, until late-life dementia eased her resolve. Preceded in death by her mother Librada “Lee” Juarez (nee Rubio), stepfather Manuel Juarez, Sr., siblings Rosemary Mendez (nee Ball), Manuel Juarez, Jr., and Tony Juarez. Survived by her children Leigh Ann Soderholtz, Rebecca Nell Robertson, and James E. Robertson, a brother found late in life Johnny Camacho, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and colleagues and patients who called her friend. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Mercy House Victoria for the kindness shown to mom in her final years.

