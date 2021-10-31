Dorothy B. Henkel
VICTORIA — Dorothy B. Henkel was born February 13, 1918 in Denver, Colorado. She passed away peacefully at the age of 103 on October 21, 2021. Dorothy was raised in Denver, CO. She attended the University of Denver where she met her husband, Harry. They married in 1940 and moved to Charleston, West Virginia. In 1950, they moved to Victoria, Texas when Harry was transferred to the new DuPont Plant in Bloomington. Dottie was an at home mom and very active in the mother’s club at her children’s schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 35 years and for 25 years was very active in The Legion of Mary (11 more years in the Auxiliary). She was among the first group of ladies to distribute communion at Twin Pines Nursing Home. She was a founding member of the Bon Aire Garden Club, a member of the Morning Study Club (joining in 1951), a continuing member of Victoria Women’s Clubhouse Corp., and a member of Friends of Victoria Regional Medical Center where she served as the first secretary, president, and was for 11 years a weekly volunteer at the hospital.
Dottie loved to travel. She and Harry took the family on many car trips in Texas and across the United States; visiting relatives was the favorite for everyone. After the children left home, she and Harry continued to travel and included trips abroad to search for and meet relatives in England and Germany. After Harry died in 1981, Dottie continued all her many activities and joined a travel group. Dottie loved to read and always had a collection of many books; she was an active supporter of the Victoria Public Library. She also enjoyed playing bridge as often as possible, especially with her bridge club. In 2006, Dottie moved to San Antonio where she lived in a retirement community; she continued to enjoy her favorite activities. She was lovingly cared for especially in her later years.
Dorothy lived a life of faith; she always saw the positive in everyone and everything she encountered. Her pleasant, upbeat personality and sense of humor always made her a favorite in the many groups in which she was active. Her family was the main beneficiary of these strengths, especially her acceptance and guidance. She was truly a blessing to so many, especially her family.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Nancy Dooley of San Antonio, TX and Debra Steelhammer of Ambler, PA; son, Stephen Henkel of Victoria; grandsons, Jeff (Kathy) Steelhammer and Scott (Sandi) Steelhammer; six great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry O. Henkel in 1981; her son, Lawrence Henkel in 1973; her parents, Kathleen and Daniel Bate; her brother, Robert Bate (Barbara); her sister, H. Kathleen Fair, and many of her friends.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:30 am with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Patrick Knippenberg officiating. Burial will be held at 12:30 pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember (13)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Stephen Kelly Kintner (2)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Letter: Visit school campuses and get informed before casting your vote (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- More people need to vote (1)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
Online Poll
Do you eat flounder?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.