Dorothy Boehm
SHINER — Dorothy Mae Boehm, 89, passed away, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born September 20, 1931 in Hallettsville to Henry and Agnes (Janak) Schneider Sr. Her mother died when Dorothy was a young child and she was then blessed with a good step-mother, Mary (Strakos) Schneider.
She married Albert W. Boehm on October 20, 1956 in Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home and they were blessed with two daughters, Jane and Laurie. Albert died suddenly in 1993 and Dorothy worked hard raising her family on her own. Dorothy worked for Kaspar Wire Works for 16 years until her retirement. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, VFW and KJZT. She devoted herself to volunteering at Shiner Nursing and Rehab and loved playing bingo and dominoes for a past time. She met her best friend and companion Johnny Seidenberger and they enjoyed life until his passing in 2017.
Survivors are her daughters, Jane Becker and husband Norbert of Victoria and Laurie Carter and husband Craig of Yoakum; grandchildren, Ryan Becker (Nicole), Casey Becker, Blake Carter and two great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Hailey Becker; sister Bernice Bujnoch; sisters-in-law, Lillian Thurk and Alice Schneider
Preceded in death by her parents and step-mother; husband, Albert W. Boehm; Johnny Seidenberger; sisters, Mildred Schneider, Margaret Smirak and Agnes Wilson; brothers, Henry Schneider Jr. and Joseph (Tex) Schneider.
Public viewing 12 noon to 5 p.m., Monday September 13, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 1:30 p.m. with Funeral Mass at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Raz officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ryan Becker, Casey Becker, Blake Carter, Craig Carter, August Smirak and Ronnie Matias.
Honorary Pallbearers are Norbert Becker and William Barcak.
Memorials may be given to Shiner Catholic Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (12)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (7)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
Online Poll
Do you feed stray kitties?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.