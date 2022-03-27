Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Gibbs
PORT LAVACA —
November 23, 1927 ~
March 9, 2022 (94 years)
Dottie Gibbs (Granny, GGma, Aunt Dottie) went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2022.
Dottie was born on November 23, 1927, in Houston, TX to Gerhardt and Margaret Schoenbohm. She grew up in Cuero, Texas, and graduated from Cuero High School. She met a handsome Army Air Corp pilot, James Clark Gibbs while working the ticket booth at the local theater. They married in 1945, and after a short time in Houston, they moved to Point Comfort and ultimately Port Lavaca to make their home and raise three daughters.
Dottie was a wife and homemaker. She was greatly involved in the Port Lavaca Order of the Eastern Star. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was very active in church activities. She was dubbed Saint Dottie at Alamo Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, WMU, GA’s, and VBS. A long-time AHBC member recently wrote, “When any of us think of Dottie, we think of sweet, humble, kind, loving, and above all, how she showed His Joy in all she said and did. Her legacy at AHBC is what helped make our church the church we still are today.” In 2010 when she moved to Trinity Shores Senior Living, her biggest concern was that she didn’t have an oven to bake cookies for VBS. In 2015 she moved to San Antonio to be closer to family and lived at what is now known as The Gardens of Castle Hills.. She made many dear friends of both residents and staff who’s love and care were immeasurable. While in San Antonio, she was also an active member of Northeast Baptist Church.
In her later years, she began making “Cross in my Pocket” canvas needlework projects. She always had a supply of crosses in her purse ready to give to associates in Walmart or H E B. Even in the hospital, she was giving them to the nurses that cared for her. Her crosses have gone to Latvia, Russia, and other mission fields. If you have met Dottie, you probably have a cross in your pocket.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, James Clark Gibbs; her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Marie (Glenn C.) Jackson, and sister-in-law Glennys Fern Gibbs. She is survived by three daughters - Beverly Kay (William Joseph) Cash, Sherry Joanne Gibbs, and Glennys Marie (James) Ramirez; 7 grandchildren - Barbara Ann (Collis) Boone, William James (Lindsey) Cash, Robert David Cash, Kayla Genevieve (Daniel) Kerls, Hannah Elizabeth Ramirez, Isaac Christopher Ramirez, and Laura Emily (Caleb) Dotson; 6 great-grandchildren - Caitlin R. Boone, Colton W. Boone, Emry D. Cash, Easton W. Cash, Everett C. Cash, and Miles D. Dotson; and nephew - Gerhardt John (Cindy) Jackson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Port Lavaca with grandson, Billy Cash, officiating. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8919 US Highway 87 North (Cuero Highway) Victoria, Texas 77904.
In lieu of flowers, Dottie requested that contributions be given to Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Dr, Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
The family is eternally grateful for all of the love, friendship, care, and support to Dottie over all of these years. God bless you all.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
