Dorothy Edna Koehl
VICTORIA — Dorothy Edna Koehl, 99, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Dorothy was born April 7, 1923 to the late Anna Zeckser Zoschke and John Zoschke.
Dorothy and husband, Roland were owners of Koehl’s Grocery Store and they retired to spend more time with her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Maroney (Tom) and Elizabeth Hudgeons, all of Victoria; son-in-law, Gary Gay of Victoria; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roland V. Koehl; daughter, Barbara Ann Gay; brothers, Vernon, Theodore and Ervin Zoschke; and son-in-law, Len Hudgeons.
Visitation be held from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Kelly Maroney, Lane Czapla, Karson Myers, Derek Hudgeons, Randy Myers and Chad Koehl. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
