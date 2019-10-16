DOROTHY MAE GLOMB SHINER - Dorothy Mae Glomb, 95, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born July 30, 1924 in Teague, Texas to the late Thomas and Sophia (McKinney) Owens. She graduated from Baldwin Business School and was a secretary. She was married to Oscar Glomb for 53 years. She loved traveling and cooking the finest foods for her beloved family. Survivors are daughters Jeanette Polasek of Kyle and Annette Grahmann (Marvin) of Hallettsville; son, Robert Glomb (Diane) of Victoria; daughter-in-law, Jacque Glomb of Buda; grandchildren, Todd Polasek, Natalie Jimenez, Kimberly Wood, Melissa Vornsand, Cody Glomb, Mickey Lange, Derek Grahmann and Bradley Grahmann; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Oscar Glomb; son, Steven Glomb; grandsons, Russell Grahmann and Bryan Lange. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Shiner Public Library. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
