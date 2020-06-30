DOROTHY E. HANSELKA VICTORIA - Today, June 27, 2020, our God in Heaven called home his newest Angel, Dorothy E. Hanselka. She was born April 12, 1922 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Judson and Gertrude McCrackin Black. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Hanselka; 3 sisters, 1 brother and her daughter-in-law Barbara Hanselka. She is survived by her 3 sons Wayne Hanselka and wife Lillian, Randall Hanselka and wife Barbara Smith and Larry Hanselka; grandchildren Kenneth Hanselka, Kevin Hanselka and wife Heather, Stefani AuBuchon and husband Bryan, Elizabeth McMaster and husband Steve and Alex Hanselka; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Dorothy was a loving, caring, supportive and strong woman. She always thought of her family and others before herself. She was a homemaker, but served as a Pink Lady for 30+ years. She also served with the Home Demonstration Club for as many years. She was a loyal member of First Baptist Church. She loved to play games including Scrabble, Uno and Bingo. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Vitality Senior Living and Twin Pines Nursing Home for the love and care extended to their Mother. They also wish to thank Dr. Mehran Mezhad for the many years he took care of her. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
