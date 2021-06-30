DOROTHY HICKS
STEPHENSON
GEORGETOWN — Dorothy Hicks Stephenson, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021.She was born November 18, 1934 to Edward and Dora Hicks in Terry County, Texas. Dorothy was the oldest daughter of 8 children and became a caregiver for her siblings at a young age. This instilled lessons of hard work and dedication that she carried throughout her life. Dorothy married Holley Donald Stephenson on December 30, 1955 in Seagraves, Texas. Holley kept their life fun, but Dorothy kept it together. She managed the home and raised two children all while obtaining a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Sam Houston State Teacher’s College. Dorothy valued education. She taught young minds for 30 years in the Victoria ISD. She taught herself financial literacy and account management. And she became a self-taught master quilter, creating many works of textile art for her family and friends. A lifetime follower of Jesus Christ, Dorothy also taught Sunday school at Baptist Temple Church for decades. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Holley. She is survived by her two daughters: Marcia Dorman and Marita Hartmann; six grandchildren: Amanda, Bradley, Kyle, Anna, Sarah, and Emily; and great-grandson Odin. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Seagraves, Texas on Sunday, July 11th at 10AM. The service will be streamed virtually for those who cannot travel. For more information about the virtual service contact Bradp18@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Baptist Temple Church in Victoria, Texas.
