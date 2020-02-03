DOROTHY BARBARA KNAPEK HORADAM VICTORIA - Dorothy Barbara Knapek Horadam went to be with the Lord January 31, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born October 29, 1947 in Taylor, Texas to the late Paul and Ella Knapek. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Coletoville Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Allan Nichols, Chris Dornak, Eric Cain, Michael Rychlik, Dawson White, Dillon Horadam and Clay Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Horadam and brothers-in-law Bobby Barron and Bernard Rychlik. She is survived by her children: Paul (Stacy) Horadam and Catherine (Allan) Nichols; sisters: Annie Barron, Betty Rychlik and Mary (Charlie) Cain; brother Ben (Barbara) Knapek; several nieces and nephews and grandchildren: Dawson White, Dillon Horadam, Cooper Horadam, Hayley Nichols and Julie Nichols. Memorial donations may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church or Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
