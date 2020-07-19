DOROTHY E. JANOTA VICTORIA - Dorothy E. Janota, age 96, died peacefully on July 14, 2020 at her home in Victoria, Texas. Dorothy was born on August 29, 1923 in Darlingford, Manitoba Canada to Melville R. and Lena B. McCollum Evans and was the youngest of 5 siblings. Dorothy attended St. Bonifare School of Nursing in St. Bonifare, Manitoba Canada. Dorothy retired as a Registered Nurse from Citizens Medical Hospital after 28 years of service in 1984. Dorothy met Edward Janota from El Campo, Texas in 1947 and married him in 1949 and both resided in Victoria, Texas until his passing in 1992. Dorothy and Edward enjoyed retirement together from 1984 to 1992. Dorothy is survived by her son J. Todd (wife Debra) of Victoria, Texas and daughter Carmel Sue Mathews of LaGrange, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death are her parents, all 5 siblings, her husband Edward Janota and son Daniel E. Janota. Dorothy was a member of the First Christian Church of Victoria, Texas. The family will be having a private graveside service for Dorothy and will hold a Celebration of Life in her memory at a later date.
