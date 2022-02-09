Dorothy Jean Ellis
VICTORIA — Dorothy Jean Ellis, 74, died unexpectedly on January 31, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1947, in Louise, Texas to Raymond and Maybell Grant.
At a young age, Dorothy accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She graduated from F. W. Gross High School, Class of 1966. Dorothy married Frank Ellis, Jr. and settled in Victoria.
Dorothy graduated from Victoria College in 1969, where she earned her nursing degree. She embarked on a 42-year nursing career at Detar Hospital, where her compassion, skills, and dedication were highly celebrated. Dorothy especially enjoyed nurturing nursing students and new nurses under her capable wings and guiding them skillfully to become proficient in patient care. She retired from Detar Hospital in 2012.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Terrence Wayne Ellis and Timothy Wendel Ellis; her sister Betty Powell; brothers Eugene Grant and Ernest Marvin Grant Flowers; her son-in-law, Reginald Shorter; her grandsons, Gavin Ellis, Dion Ellis, and Scott Hunt; her granddaughters, Ayanna Ellis, Emerald Shorter, and Brittany Hunt; and her great grandchildren, Skylar Shorter, Synae, Aryana, Gyanna, and Vanessa Reyna, Iver Ellis, Gerald and London Goldsmith, and Brighton Hunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, treasured friends, and colleagues.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter, Vanessa Lynn Shorter, her sister, Deloris McKnight, and her niece, Janet Leigh Grant Powell.
Visitation will be from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on February 10, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home. The funeral will be on February 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, with Pastor Vernon Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Ellis, Deion Ellis, Martin Ellis, Mitchell Ellis, Scott Hunt, Roland Jones, and Christopher Grant. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and the thousands of patients who were blessed by Dorothy’s healing hands and heart.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
