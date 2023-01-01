Dorothy Jo Robbins

Dorothy graduated from El Campo High School in 1955 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education in 1959 from Texas Women’s University. She began her teaching career in Houston and a few short years later moved back home and taught at Northside Elementary until retiring in 1995. During her time teaching, she guided many teachers and taught many students who still remember her to this day. One of her greatest accomplishments was starting the Gifted & Talented program at Northside along with her dear friend Sharon Little. Upon retiring in 1995, the teachers lounge was named after her.
She loved being outside and working in her yard. She, along with her mother, earned yard of the month several times. She was great at placing flowers in just the right spot, so they could flourish to their fullest. Her kids and grandkids would often ask for advice in their yards and she never hesitated to drive over to assist. One of her several outings was just driving through the nursery’s to look at all the pretty flowers.
Dorothy loved spending time with her granddaughters, Kristi and Kara, and in the years to come, her 4 great-grandchildren. She loved when they grabbed a book and climbed in her lap to read. She taught them many life lessons and instilled the importance of education.
She is survived by her son, Todd Robbins, daughter, Amy Michaelsen and husband Kenny, granddaughters, Kristi Kocian and husband Robby, and Kara Korenek and husband Todd. She is also survived by her sister Lois Jennings and husband Bill and great-grandchildren Payton, Paige and Rhett Kocian and Lane Korenek, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 5 at Triska Funeral Home with memorial services following at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations in honor of Dorothy can be made to the El Campo Branch Library. 200 W. Church Street, El Campo, TX 77437
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
