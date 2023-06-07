Dorothy Josephine Anderson
EDNA — Dorothy Josephine Born Tatum Anderson, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born in Yorktown, Texas on March 26, 1933, to the late Henry Born and Lydia Olga Schulle Born, whose families had immigrated from Potok, Lublin, (Prussia), Russia, to the United States through Galveston. Henry’s family landed on May 10, 1902, after seven weeks on the Atlantic Ocean.
Dorothy was baptized on April 30, 1933, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Yorktown. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Koop Settlement in Jackson, Co.
Dorothy and her sister did not speak English when they started school in Jackson, County, but she was a quick learner who became well versed in English and was an excellent student. She graduated from Industrial High School in May 1951. Dorothy married Thomas “Tommy” Tatum on January 26, 1951. Seven children were born to this union: Dorothy Carol Tatum Browning (Carl) of Edna, Roseann Tatum Snyder (Randy) of Edna, Thomas “Skipper” Tatum of Louisiana, Michael A. Tatum (Rosie) of Victoria, and Joy Diane Tatum of Paige. Tommy passed on October 10, 1966. Dorothy married Gerald “Jerry” Edwin Anderson on March 6, 1969, Dorothy sang in the church choir and was part of the fellowship committee for many years, She and Jerry were faithful members at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Edna. They were married fifty-three years.
She was preceded in death by her second husband: Jerry Anderson; daughter, Laurie June Tatum; son, Duncan Christopher Tatum; stepson, Mickey Perry Anderson; grandsons, Jeremy and Brian Snyder, and Corey Tatum; sisters, Hilda Lippe, Erna Prukop, Ella Baros, Rose Marie Scott; brothers, Elmer, George, and Norman Born; great-grandchildren, Solomon Kirton and Madelyn Rae Tatum-Murry.
Dorothy is survived by her children; step-son, Michael Jerry Anderson (Doris) of Rockport; brother, Clarence Born of Round Rock; sister-in-law, Vera Rodgers of Edna; grandchildren; Cara Ross (Sam), of Dripping Spring, Amber Browning of Pflugerville, Laurel Srp (Josh) of Round Rock, Adam Browning (Christin) of Tennessee, Holly Kirton (Mike) of Bulls, New Zealand, Jessie Snyder (Carrie), John Snyder (Cheryl Priest) all of Edna, Aimee Tatum, Courtney Salazar (Levi) all of Victoria, Thomas “T.J.” Tatum (Cassie) of Connecticut, James Tatum of California; step grandchildren, Mickey Anderson, Kingslee Mitchell, Jordan Anderson, and Lauren Anderson. great-grandchildren, Sealey Ross, Adelyn, Eli, and Noah Srp, Graham, Owen and Evelyn Browning, Ezra, Abel, and Esther Kirton, Cobyn, Landyn, and Cullen Snyder, Haley, Liam, and Laya Tatum, Tatum Murry, Ethan and Wyatt Salazar; step great-grandchildren, Demi and Kamryn Anderson, Wyatt, Madeline, Karoline Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy worked as a secretary and receptionist for Edna, ISD. She retired as a secretary and bookkeeper for Farm Bureau Insurance in Edna. Reading and crossword puzzles became lifelong hobbies for Dorothy, she was a “mean” Scrabble player. She loved watching birds and animals that came out of the woods around her home. Her “relaxation” was to work in the flower beds and with potted plants. All of us loved “Granny’s Cookies” and baked goods. She and Papaw are and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Snyder, Cobyn Snyder, Landyn Snyder, Jordan Anderson, John Snyder, and Adam Browning.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Edna. Interment to follow in Bischoff’s Cemetery in Inez, Texas. Reverend Paul Kaiser will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna, Tx 77957, or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Tx 77901.
