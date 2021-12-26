Dorothy L. Lamprecht
VICTORIA — Dorothy L. Lamprecht, 92 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1929 in Yorktown, TX to Johnnie Zaiontz and Esther Mayer Zaiontz Adcock.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Werner R. Lamprecht; daughters, Dee Stuart (Roger) of Inez, Donna Nelson of Victoria; son, Randy Lamprecht of Victoria; five grandchildren, Crystal Garza (Shane), Shane Stuart (Amanda), Shelby Stuart, Morgan Nelson and Madison Nelson and two great grandchildren, Felix Garza and Reagan Stuart.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Brian David Lamprecht.
During her junior and senior years, Dorothy played basketball for Yorktown High School. One of her most outstanding awards was winning 1st team, all South Texas.
Dorothy was a great sportswoman for she loved to fish and hunt. She also loved to bowl, play cards, dominoes, and to gamble & travel. Dorothy and Werner traveled to many states.
She loved her family but her greatest love was her grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 3-5 pm on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 10 AM Monday at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church with Pastor Cheryl Kester-Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Dorothy’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers; Crystal Garza, Shane Garza, Shane Stuart, Shelby Stuart, Morgan Nelson and Madison Nelson.
Memorials may be made to Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanly Street, Victoria, TX 77904 or VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 578 Jessica Drive, Victoria, TX 77904.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Nguyen for the special care that he provided to Dorothy. Thank you to Sara & Shelbey with New Century Hospice for the help and compassion for our mom.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
