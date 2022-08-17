Dorothy Louise Seale
SHINER — Dorothy Louise Seale went to her heavenly home on August 7, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born April 16, 1929 in Shiner, TX to Adolph and Wilma (Stepan) Sembera. She was a bookkeeper and an active member of Shiner Baptist Church. She married Lonnie Ray Seale in 1947 and they were married 71 years before his passing in 2019. They had one son and one daughter. Until the very end Dorothy remained classy, stylish, funny, feisty, generous, kind and an avid reader. She is survived by five grandchildren, Shea Seale Jones and husband Tommy, Matthew Seale and wife Gabby, Rachel Jordan and husband Rick, Kristian Seiler, Rebecca Kelly and fiance’ Angel Velez, six great-grandchildren, Drake and Kyllian Seiler, Samantha and Alexandra Jones, Denver and Crew Seale; son-in-law Tom Kelly; former daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Welch. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter Leah Kelly and son Wayne Seale; brothers Clarence Sembera and Carroll Sembera. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Strait officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matthew Seale, Thomas Jones, Patrick Hajek, Donald Hajek, Mark Sestak and Todd Brown. Memorials may be given to Shiner Baptist Church or the Shiner Public Library.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (6)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (7)
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Saturday Sermon: The world is still in God's hand (3)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (4)
- Blotter: Burglary, vandalism reported in Victoria (2)
- Ashley Hunter: Exploring NASA, the final frontier (2)
- 'Intruders' will try to break into your kid's school this year, VISD officials say (1)
- Fernando "Fred" Garcia (1)
- Timothy K. Strawbridge (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- Kathy Lynn Esterak (1)
- Margaret "Pat" Riddle (1)
- Cooler temps brought a pair of Patriot Park fishermen out for the first time this summer (1)
- Vincent G. Reedy (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- 8 takeaways from Monday's TEA results (1)
- DR. JAMES A. GRUMMAN JR. (1)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
Online Poll
Should Texas cancel the STAAR test?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.