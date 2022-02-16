Dorothy Loyce Mueller

She worked at Southwestern Bell (AT&T) from a young age until retirement. Her favorite story was the Wizard of Oz and family feels that she clicked the heels of her red shoes and went home where she belongs.
Surviving Dorothy are her nieces Lynda Reeves and Gaye Choate. There are multiple nieces and nephews including great-nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. May she rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.