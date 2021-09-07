Dorothy M Hester
Dorothy M Hester
YORKTOWN — Dorothy M. Hoepken Hester, of Yorktown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born June 20, 1936, near Westhoff, in DeWitt County to the late Edo and Martha Afflerbach Hoepken. She married Billy Royce Hester on May 8, 1955, in Yorktown, Texas.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry Wayne Hester and wife Susan; Grandson, Jacob Yarbro; Sister-in-Laws, Janie Hoepken, Karen Hester-Hale, and Jill Hester; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Son, Ray Allen Hester; siblings, Elton Hoepken, and Velma Leubert.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad Officiating. Interment will be at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, 361-564-2277.

