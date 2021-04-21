DorotHy Mae
Featherston
PORT LAVACA — Dorothy Mae Wolfshohl Featherston, “Mama”, died peacefully at home on April 18, 2021. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas on March 11, 1933 to Daniel W. and Valesca Donsbach Wolfshohl.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father, and “Dad” Fred Weber, husbands; Leon Harborth and Phillip West, and son; Myron Harborth.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Featherston, sons; Daniel Harborth (Debbie) or Corpus Christi, Wesley Harborth (Irene) of Port Lavaca, and Freddie Harborth (Nancy of Port O’Connor, grandchildren; Michelle Harborth, Daniel Harborth Jr., John Resendez, Tesha Russell, Patricia Hoffman, Lacie Resendez, Jennifer Flores (Michael), Destyna Lopez, and Kristina Lopez, great-grandchildren; Sophie Khan, Nicolas, Khan, Olivia Khan, Ashton Harborth, Grace Harborth, Kendall Harborth, Kailyn Russell, Ty Russell, Addy Hoffman, Jace Hoffman, Gracelyn Hoffman, Ayzria Longoria, Aybreigh Longoria, Jayston Longoria, Cayleb Resendez, Aniyah Flores, Drew Flores, Zaelynn Ortiz, Ian Ybarra, Elly Resendez, and Lilly Resendez.
Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Harborth Jr., Ashton Harborth, Bill Harborth, John Resendez, Ian Ybarra, and Myron Boerger. Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher H. Boerger, Keith Hudson, Harvey Harborth, Victor Donsbach, and Matt Donsbach.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 4-8 pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 pm, at Evangelists Lutheran Church, 7745 Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, Texas 78638, immediately followed by interment in Kingsbury Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

